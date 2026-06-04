Jose Mourinho Wants to Bring Riccardo Calafiori to Real Madrid

The transfer market in European football continues to heat up with significant new rumors. Real Madrid could soon sign skilled defender Riccardo Calafiori from London's Arsenal and the Italian national team. According to renowned Spanish insider and journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon, the experienced Portuguese specialist Jose Mourinho, who has signed a long-term contract with the 'Royal Club' until 2029, has asked the club's management to seriously explore the possibilities of this transfer.

The 'Special One' likes the Italian player's versatility

Jose Mourinho intends to further strengthen and tactically enrich the Madrid superclub's defensive line ahead of the new season. The Portuguese tactician is highly impressed by the 24-year-old Italian defender's versatility on the pitch:

Central defense: Calafiori can deliver a reliable and composed performance in the central defensive line.

Left-back position: When necessary, he can also operate actively on the left flank of the defense and possesses the ability to support attacks.

It is precisely these aspects that have caught Mourinho's attention, leading him to request the management to bring the talented player to Madrid.

Calafiori's consistent statistics in England

In the past football season, Riccardo Calafiori managed to display quite meaningful and consistent performances for the 'Gunners' in the English Premier League (EPL), considered the most intense championship in the world:

Competition participation Statistical figure EPL matches played 26 appearances Goals scored 1 goal Assists 2 assists

Towards major milestones: If this major transfer materializes, Jose Mourinho will have taken a huge step towards forming the iron-clad and versatile defensive line he desires at Real Madrid. The Londoners, in turn, are unlikely to let their star go easily, signaling a major battle in the transfer window.

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