Jose Mourinho Wants to Bring Riccardo Calafiori to Real Madrid

·375·Sport
Jose Mourinho Wants to Bring Riccardo Calafiori to Real Madrid

The transfer market in European football continues to heat up with significant new rumors. Real Madrid could soon sign skilled defender Riccardo Calafiori from London's Arsenal and the Italian national team. According to renowned Spanish insider and journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon, the experienced Portuguese specialist Jose Mourinho, who has signed a long-term contract with the 'Royal Club' until 2029, has asked the club's management to seriously explore the possibilities of this transfer.

The 'Special One' likes the Italian player's versatility

Jose Mourinho intends to further strengthen and tactically enrich the Madrid superclub's defensive line ahead of the new season. The Portuguese tactician is highly impressed by the 24-year-old Italian defender's versatility on the pitch:

  • Central defense: Calafiori can deliver a reliable and composed performance in the central defensive line.

  • Left-back position: When necessary, he can also operate actively on the left flank of the defense and possesses the ability to support attacks.

It is precisely these aspects that have caught Mourinho's attention, leading him to request the management to bring the talented player to Madrid.

Calafiori's consistent statistics in England

In the past football season, Riccardo Calafiori managed to display quite meaningful and consistent performances for the 'Gunners' in the English Premier League (EPL), considered the most intense championship in the world:

Competition participation

Statistical figure

EPL matches played

26 appearances

Goals scored

1 goal

Assists

2 assists

Towards major milestones: If this major transfer materializes, Jose Mourinho will have taken a huge step towards forming the iron-clad and versatile defensive line he desires at Real Madrid. The Londoners, in turn, are unlikely to let their star go easily, signaling a major battle in the transfer window.

Stay with us on Zamin pages to follow the latest transfer bombs in European football, unexpected deals, and the hottest, most exciting news about your favorite teams!

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Yan Diomande Rejects Liverpool Offer for Move to Another Elite ClubToday, 08:39Real Madrid Set to Overhaul Defense: New Rivals for RüdigerToday, 08:32City Set to Sign Milan's Talented GoalkeeperToday, 08:21Florentino Perez confirms new Real Madrid transfersToday, 07:51Uzbek Boxers Take the Lead in World Boxing RankingsToday, 07:46Bayern Munich Goalkeeper Daniel Peretz Set for Permanent ExitToday, 07:38
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
European giants show interest in Abdukodir Khusanov
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Why did Harry Kane miss his penalty? "Dirty play" exposed