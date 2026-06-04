3,000 Lada Azimut Units to Be Produced in 2026

At the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026), AvtoVAZ unveiled its new Lada Azimut crossover. During the event, initial details regarding the production plans and pricing of the new model were revealed. Ixbt.com reports on this. reports .

According to the Avtopotok Telegram channel, the production plan for the Lada Azimut this year is quite modest — totaling 3,000 vehicles. A portion of these cars is expected to be delivered to dealership centers as display units and for showrooms.

AvtoVAZ CEO Maxim Sokolov commented on the pricing of the new crossover. According to him, the final price will depend on macroeconomic factors, specifically the Central Bank's key interest rate and the ruble exchange rate at year-end.

Company management promises to make the Lada Azimut price 'acceptable, competitive, and affordable' for buyers, but exact figures will remain confidential until official sales begin.

Recall that information was previously circulated about a Lada Azimut prototype featuring a 394-horsepower hybrid powertrain. This hybrid version is said to cover a distance of 1,100 km on a single tank of fuel and battery charge.