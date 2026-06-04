Florentino Pérez Reveals Reasons Behind Real Madrid's Unsuccessful Season

Unexpected news continues to emerge for Real Madrid fans and world football enthusiasts. The Spanish giants have been forced to conclude a highly disappointing 2025/2026 football season without a single cup or major trophy. At such a difficult time, the president of the 'Royal Club', Florentino Pérez, gave an exclusive interview to the press, speaking candidly about the true factors behind the team's poor results.

"It is not the fault of the players or the coach"

The club president emphasized that there is no need to make a tragedy out of defeats and that such downturns are natural in sports. According to Pérez, several serious objective reasons lie at the root of this misfortune:

"When talking about the mistakes of the season, I always repeat one thing — in football, and in sports in general, it is impossible to win all the time. True, we failed to achieve the goals we set for ourselves this year, but we have already identified where we fell short and what the problems are," said Florentino Pérez.

Two main problems that plagued the Madrid giants

Florentino Pérez listed the key medical and organizational factors that caused the team to struggle over the past year:

Lack of pre-season training: Due to the expanded FIFA Club World Cup, the team was unable to undergo a full and high-quality pre-season preparation in the summer. This negatively affected the players' physical condition throughout the year.

Epidemic of injuries: In the first half of the season alone, the squad recorded nearly 30 injuries of varying severity . Since most of these were long-term and serious injuries, they severely hampered the team's performance in decisive matches.

"In this situation, it is absolutely wrong to blame the players or the coaching staff. The chain of adverse circumstances hindered us. But we have not stopped; we have already begun systematic work to overcome the challenges of the new season and delight our fans with victories once again," Pérez added.

Presidential elections approaching in Madrid

It is worth noting that significant changes are expected in the life of the Madrid club, not only on the pitch but also at the management level. The club administration has announced that official presidential elections will be held on the upcoming Sunday, June 7 .

Two strong candidates will compete for this responsible position:

The incumbent president, who has successfully managed the team for many years, Florentino Pérez. The renowned Spanish businessman Enrique Riquelme.

The outcome of the election will undoubtedly determine Real Madrid's transfer policy and development path for the coming years.

Stay tuned to Zamin for the latest updates at Real Madrid, election coverage, and the hottest transfer window news!