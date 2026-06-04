Bitcoin Price Drops to $62,000: Billions of Dollars Liquidated

·96·Economy
Bitcoin Price Drops to $62,000: Billions of Dollars Liquidated

A sharp decline was observed in the cryptocurrency market: the price of Bitcoin fell to $62,000. As a result of this drop, billions of dollars worth of long positions were liquidated in futures markets, further intensifying selling pressure. Coindesk.com reports .

According to analysts, such volatility in Bitcoin's price is causing concern among investors. Over the last 24 hours, market capitalization has decreased significantly, negatively impacting not only the leading cryptocurrency but also the prices of Ethereum and other altcoins.

The wave of liquidations primarily affected traders using high leverage. According to exchange data, the volume of automatically closed positions due to Bitcoin's unexpected downward movement reached a record high in recent months.

Market participants are currently closely monitoring Fed decisions and global economic indicators. As the crypto market maintains correlation with traditional financial markets, particularly the Nasdaq and S&P 500 indices, the $60,000 psychological level remains a key support point for Bitcoin.

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