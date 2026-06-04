Toyota Alphard and Vellfire Updated: More Comfortable and Affordable Hybrid Versions

Toyota has updated its popular Alphard and Vellfire minivans for the Japanese market. While the exterior remains largely unchanged, the model lineup has been expanded with new trim levels and significantly improved technical equipment. Ixbt.com reports this. news reports.

The Alphard model now features a new PHEV Z trim. This change makes the plug-in hybrid version much more affordable, as previously this powertrain was only offered in the top-tier Executive Lounge variant. Additionally, the standard HEV G hybrid version has gone on sale. The vehicle now offers options including 19-inch wheels, a dual-pane sunroof, natural wood trim, and a 14-inch multimedia system.

Technical updates focus on driving comfort. The Toyota Alphard now comes standard with new frequency-sensitive shock absorbers. Powertrains remain unchanged: gasoline, self-charging hybrid, and plug-in PHEV systems are available. The PHEV version is sold exclusively with the E-Four all-wheel-drive system, while other models can be configured with front-wheel or all-wheel drive.

Bronze accents have become standard in the interior. The updated Toyota Alphard starts at 4,970,000 yen (approx. $31,100) in Japan, while the most luxurious HEV Spacious Lounge version is priced at 14,850,000 yen ($92,900). The sporty Vellfire model is offered at prices ranging from $42,300 to $68,300.