SpaceX Successfully Launches 24 More Starlink Satellites into Orbit

On June 3, 2026, SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket carrying the next batch of Starlink satellites as part of the Starlink-17.47 mission. The launch took place from the SLC-4E pad at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, USA. Ixbt.com reports .

A total of 24 spacecraft were deployed into orbit during this mission. The flight concluded successfully, with all satellites placed in their designated orbits. This marks another significant step in SpaceX's effort to expand its global internet network.

The B1088 first-stage booster was used for the 16th time on this flight. After completing its mission, the rocket stage successfully landed on a drone ship at sea, once again demonstrating the reliability of reusable launch technology.

SpaceX has scheduled a total of four Starlink deployment missions between June 3 and June 10 of this year. Today's launch is the first in this series, with the remaining missions expected to take place in the coming days.