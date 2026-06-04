ESPN Releases Updated Ranking of World's Best Boxers

·101·Sport
ESPN Releases Updated Ranking of World's Best Boxers

New key analytical data has been presented for fans of world professional boxing and followers of the fierce masters of the squared circle. Considered one of the most authoritative sports portals in America, ESPN has released its updated official pound-for-pound (P4P) ranking of the best boxers on the planet, regardless of weight class.

Recent major fights and unexpected results have inevitably impacted the positions of elite boxers in the overall list.

Usyk remains second, Bivol returns to top 10

Fierce competition continues at the top of the rankings. Despite securing a convincing victory over Dutch representative Rico Verhoeven in the ring, Ukrainian football and boxing icon and heavyweight star Oleksandr Usyk remains in second place on the list.

One of the biggest shifts this season involves former undisputed light heavyweight world champion Dmitry Bivol. He defeated skilled German boxer Michael Eifert to re-enter the world's top 10. This result caused legendary Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez to drop out of the top 10.

Top 10 Professional Boxers in the World

As of June 3, the list of undisputed leaders in world professional boxing according to ESPN is as follows:

  1. Naoya Inoue (Record: 33-0, Japan)

  2. Oleksandr Usyk (Record: 25-0, Ukraine)

  3. Jesse Rodriguez (Record: 23-0, USA)

  4. David Benavidez (Record: 32-0, USA)

  5. Shakur Stevenson (Record: 25-0, USA)

  6. Dmitry Bivol (Record: 25-1, Russia)

  7. Devin Haney (Record: 33-0, USA)

  8. Junto Nakatani (Record: 32-1, Japan)

  9. Jaron Ennis (Record: 35-0, USA)

  10. Jai Opetaia (Record: 30-0, Australia)

King of the Ring: Japanese bantamweight legend Naoya Inoue deserves praise for holding onto the No. 1 spot as the undisputed leader of world boxing thanks to his undefeated streak and phenomenal performances in the ring.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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