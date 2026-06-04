Riquelme opposes Mourinho's return to Real Madrid: He is not our coach

The race for the Real Madrid presidency is heating up. As candidates present their projects, plans, and major promises to attract fans, the head coach position has become one of the central topics.

Presidential candidate Enrique Riquelme openly stated in his pre-election remarks that he opposes José Mourinho's return as Real Madrid head coach. In his view, the Royal Club needs a different caliber of manager for a new era, one truly desired by the fans.

Riquelme promised to bring a superstar coach to the Madrid club if he wins the election. He has not yet revealed the name, but his description has significantly heightened the intrigue.

"If we win the election, I will bring a superstar coach to Real Madrid. The greatest coach you can imagine," said Riquelme.

These words naturally sparked great interest among Madrid fans. Because at a club like Real, choosing a manager is not just a technical decision. It is a major political issue tied to the club's philosophy, playing style, dressing room atmosphere, and sporting project for future seasons.

Most notably, Riquelme firmly rejected the José Mourinho option. The Portuguese specialist previously managed Real, led the team in major matches, and experienced an emotionally charged period in Madrid. However, Riquelme believes Mourinho is not the right choice for the current Real Madrid.

"José Mourinho is not our coach. We will bring in someone that all Real fans truly want," he emphasized.

This statement is seen as a direct response to incumbent president Florentino Pérez's plans. Pérez had previously indicated that he might appoint José Mourinho as head coach if he wins the next election. Thus, the managerial appointment is becoming a key differentiator between the two candidates in the Real Madrid presidential race.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano shared Riquelme's comments on X, causing the statement to spread rapidly through the football community. Any news surrounding Real Madrid usually sparks intense debate, and this time the discussion centers on the club's future manager.

Mourinho's name is no stranger to Real Madrid fans. During his tenure in Madrid, the team withstood intense pressure from Barcelona, won La Liga, and reached the latter stages of the Champions League. However, his style, fiery temperament, and dressing room relationships have always been subjects of debate.

Therefore, the potential return of the Portuguese specialist could divide the fanbase. Some see Mourinho as a symbol of victories, character, and strict discipline. Others believe that in a new era, Real Madrid needs a different direction, a different style, and a more modern project.

Riquelme appears to align closely with the latter view. He states he will bring a coach that fans genuinely want to Real Madrid. However, the identity of this coach remains a mystery. The candidate's description of the "greatest coach" has provided ample fuel for speculation. In Madrid, it seems not just transfers but even promises can be blockbusters.

As the presidential election approaches, such statements are sure to increase. At a club like Real Madrid, every candidate promises fans big dreams, a strong project, and victories. But ultimately, one main question remains: who can lead the club on the right path in the next era?

Enrique Riquelme has made his position clear: he does not want to bring Mourinho back and plans to bring another big name to Real Madrid. Conversely, Florentino Pérez is reportedly seriously considering the Portuguese specialist.

This makes the Real Madrid election even more intriguing. Fans must now consider not only which president to vote for but also which football philosophy. Whether Mourinho returns or Riquelme's promised "superstar coach" ushers in a new era in Madrid remains to be seen in the election results.