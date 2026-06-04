A major transfer market development has emerged for fans of Juventus, one of the oldest giants in Italian football. Giorgio Chiellini, the club's legendary defender and current director, has officially confirmed that talented Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic will soon leave the team.

According to media reports, the talented 26-year-old forward has categorically refused to extend his current contract, which expires on June 30 of this year.

"He wants a high salary and will not stay in Italy"

Club executive Chiellini commented on this unexpected and somewhat sad news for fans, explaining the reasons behind the player's departure:

"This situation is personally very regrettable for me. We really wanted Dusan to stay in Turin and contribute to our team's bright future, as he is one of those players who genuinely cares about Juventus and its destiny. However, he is demanding a significantly higher salary in a new contract. Given the current financial conditions and the wage structure in the Italian championship, it is highly likely he will not continue his career in Serie A," said Giorgio Chiellini.

Vlahovic's Career and Statistics at Juventus

It is worth recalling that the Serbian goalscorer joined the Turin giants during the 2022 winter transfer window. Since then, he has become one of the team's primary attacking threats. His statistics in Serie A are as follows:

Competition Stat Serie A Appearances 19 Matches Goals Scored 7 Goals Contract Expiry Date June 30

Currently, several other top European clubs have begun a serious battle to sign the skilled striker, who is set to become a free agent. Vlahovic's new team is expected to be announced soon.

Stay with Zamin for the fastest and most reliable news on Serie A, the biggest transfers in Europe, and your favorite teams!