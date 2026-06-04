Abduqodir Husanov's Path Sets a Major Example for Central Asia

Alex Roca, Technical Director of the FC Barcelona Academy in Manas, Kyrgyzstan, and a former Andorra international, shared warm and analytical insights about Uzbek defender Abduqodir Husanov. In an interview with Eurasia Football, he discussed Husanov's potential, his development at Manchester City, and his prospects of reaching even greater heights.

During the conversation, Roca was asked about the possibility of Abduqodir Husanov moving to Barcelona after working with Josep Guardiola. The specialist, who has worked within the Barcelona system, answered by first highlighting Pep Guardiola's unique place in football.

He noted that Josep Guardiola is one of the managers who has transformed modern football. He took the concept of the game to a completely new level at Barcelona and has continued to implement this philosophy at other clubs.

"For me, Josep Guardiola is a manager who changed football. He revolutionized the understanding of the game at Barcelona and continued this work at other clubs. His teams play football at the highest level," said Roca.

According to the expert, Abduqodir Husanov possesses several key qualities necessary for football at such a high level. He is strong, fast, positions himself correctly in open spaces, and is capable of playing under pressure.

"Husanov has the significant and necessary qualities for this kind of football. He is strong, fast, moves well in open spaces, and can play under pressure. This is crucial for a modern center-back," he emphasized.

This assessment is a huge recognition for Abduqodir Husanov. In today's football, a center-back is not just a player who wins the ball back or stops opposing strikers. He must initiate play, deliver the first pass, make correct decisions under pressure, and understand the team's overall structure.

Roca also highlighted that competition at Manchester City is extremely high. In his view, the club is one of the best in the world, and the demands there are extraordinary. Every player constantly operates at high intensity, under immense pressure, and amidst fierce competition.

"However, Manchester City is one of the best clubs in the world. The competition is very high, the pace is intense, and the demands are extremely strict. A player needs time, adaptation, and psychological stability. He has the qualities. Now the main issue is how he navigates this process," said the expert.

This point is crucial. Husanov has natural attributes, but talent alone is not enough to succeed at a big club. Adaptation, mental resilience, tactical literacy, and readiness to prove oneself every day are also required. At City, the 'I played well once' mentality doesn't work—it's a test every single day.

The conversation also touched upon Abduqodir Husanov's career path. Questions were raised about his difficult journey in Uzbekistan, where he couldn't immediately secure a starting spot and faced health issues, before eventually making his way to Belarus, France, and England.

Roca described this as a great example for the entire region. He believes that if a footballer from Uzbekistan can navigate such a path, it could open doors for other talents in Central Asia.

"Yes, and this is a good example for the whole region. If a footballer from Uzbekistan can follow such a path, it means others can get opportunities too. Perhaps scouts will start paying even more attention to Central Asia," he said.

These words hold special significance for Uzbek football. Husanov's journey is not just a personal success for one player. It signifies growing confidence in regional talent, increased scout attention on Central Asia, and the potential emergence of new opportunities for Uzbek footballers.

However, Roca did not overlook another important aspect. He emphasized that being fast and strong at a high level is not enough on its own. In elite football, understanding the game, reading situations in advance, and making correct decisions under pressure are decisive factors.

"At this level, being strong and fast is not enough. You also need to understand the game, read situations, and make the right decisions under pressure," said Roca.

The expert also explained that the role of a center-back in Guardiola's system is completely different. In Pep's football, a defender is not merely a player who wins the ball back from the opponent. He must initiate attacks, participate in playing out from the press, and fully feel the team's structure.

"In Guardiola's system, a center-back is not just a player who wins the ball. He initiates attacks, operates under pressure, and understands the team structure well. If Husanov can further develop these qualities, he will become an even stronger player," he added.

This provides a clear direction for Abduqodir. His physical strength and speed are already being recognized. Now, the key areas for growth will be tactical maturity, reading the game in advance, decision-making on the ball, and remaining composed under pressure.

Roca also confirmed that a player like Husanov could be valuable for Barcelona and Guardiola's philosophy. In his view, understanding the game, speed of decision-making, ball handling, body orientation, and controlling space on the pitch are vital in Pep's football.

"If a player improves in these aspects, he will become even stronger. Husanov has a good foundation for this. The rest depends on hard work, time, and adaptation," said the expert.

It is worth noting that Abduqodir Husanov became one of the key figures at Manchester City last season. The Uzbek legionnaire, who started the season as a substitute, initially played as a right-back. Later, he returned to his primary position as a center-back and reliably led City's defensive line.

Having participated in a total of 37 matches across all competitions, Husanov won the EFL Cup and the FA Cup during the season. This result marked one of his first major successes in Europe and holds a special place in the history of Uzbek football.

Abduqodir Husanov's journey is truly turning into a major story. He emerged from Uzbekistan, overcame difficulties, honed his skills in various leagues, and finally reached one of the strongest clubs in the world. Now, he is becoming a key figure not only for his own career but also for the image of Central Asian football as a whole.

Roca's comments clearly indicate one thing: Husanov has the necessary foundation for elite football. However, elevating this foundation to star status requires hard work, time, patience, and adaptation to Guardiola's demands. If he navigates this process correctly, an even greater history could be written in Uzbek football.