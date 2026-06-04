Fabio Capello Reacts to Kevin De Bruyne and Antonio Conte Conflict

·85·Sport
Fabio Capello Reacts to Kevin De Bruyne and Antonio Conte Conflict

Former head coach of the Italy national team and Real Madrid, Fabio Capello, responded sharply to criticism directed at Antonio Conte by Kevin De Bruyne. Previously, the Belgian playmaker openly admitted he was happy about the coach's departure from Napoli. Capello accused the footballer of blaming others for his own failures. According to Goal.com reports .

In an interview with Sky Sport Italia, Capello said: "People are always used to blaming others, but in reality, they should look in the mirror. When De Bruyne joined the team, did he expect the entire playing system to change just for him? I believe Conte prioritized the team's interests in his tactical choices. I respect De Bruyne, but he should have listened to his conscience before speaking."

The conflict arose after the 34-year-old footballer expressed dissatisfaction with Napoli's defensive style. The former Manchester City star emphasized that the 5-4-1 tactical scheme used by Conte limited his creative abilities. Despite finishing the Serie A season in second place, De Bruyne did not hide that his views differed completely from the coach's and that his departure was a positive outcome for him.

Antonio Conte, in turn, announced his resignation due to the atmosphere and internal disagreements at the club. The coach admitted he failed to unite the Napoli environment, stating that "toxic" people around the club were harming the team. According to him, the team needs serious people who sincerely love it, not just those seeking likes.

Kevin De BruyneAntonio ConteFabio CapelloNapoliSerie A
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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