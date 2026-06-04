Geopolitical processes in the global political arena and diplomatic relations between major powers are taking on new forms every day. In particular, following the change in the White House administration, dialogue between the US and Russia, as well as the situation surrounding Ukraine, remain at the center of attention for international experts and the general public. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addressed these issues in his latest statement, sharing his views on the White House's new policy.

According to Russia's chief diplomat, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's remarks on the need to continue actively supporting Ukraine indicate that Washington's position has not changed. In Lavrov's view, these statements clearly show that the conflict, previously labeled by the international community as "Biden's War," has effectively already become "Trump's War."

Readiness for Dialogue and Europe's Missed Opportunities

Sergey Lavrov once again reminded everyone that Russia has always been a proponent of mutually equal and beneficial dialogue. However, he offered a rather critical assessment of the policies currently pursued by European Union leaders:

"If the United States is genuinely eager for dialogue, we are always ready for it. But Europe, under the current elite management, is, frankly speaking, a lost cause. Occasionally, voices from there suggest 'we will talk eventually anyway,' but this is not serious. They had many favorable opportunities to improve the situation and establish dialogue, but unfortunately, they missed all of them."

The minister noted that diplomatic contacts between Moscow and Washington have somewhat revived following Donald Trump's return to the White House. Examples cited include telephone conversations between the leaders of the two countries, the meeting of the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry with his American counterpart in Riyadh, and the high-level summit held in Alaska.

Clash Between Promises and Actual Plans

Sergey Lavrov drew special attention to the contradictions between the statements made by the new US administration and its actual actions. According to him, Washington representatives had previously expressed a completely different position.

Previously Expressed Views (Trump's Position) Current Practical Situation and Statements (Rubio's Position) "If I were president, there would be no war in Ukraine. This is Joe Biden's mistake; this war is needed by no one, and people are dying there." Marco Rubio emphasized in Congress that the US is not merely a simple mediator, but a state that formally and fully supports Ukraine.

The Russian minister, stating that this statement by the US Secretary of State contradicts Donald Trump's promises to end the war quickly, recalled an important fact as proof. According to him, a long-term special program for military and financial assistance to Ukraine by the Pentagon has already been officially approved until 2029. This indicates that the processes will not stop anytime soon.

Editorial Comment: Sharp turns in global politics were expected with the change in White House leadership, but the preservation of strategic directions in US foreign policy shows a significant gap between promises and real politics.

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