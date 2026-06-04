Investigator and Lawyer Arrested in Namangan for Taking $40,000 Bribe

The struggle to ensure the rule of law in our country and to put an end to all forms of corruption continues consistently. In particular, there is zero tolerance for illegal actions by representatives of the justice system. The latest major operational operation conducted by employees of the State Security Service (SSS) in the Namangan region is clear proof of this.

It was established that an investigator from the Investigation Department of the Namangan Regional Internal Affairs Directorate intended to embezzle a large sum of money in a criminal case under his supervision. He undertook to resolve a criminal case opened against a young citizen born in 2006, residing in the Chust district, in his favor and to close it completely.

A cunning scheme involving a lawyer as an intermediary

To implement this criminal plan and keep himself in the shadows, the investigator involved a lawyer who had absolutely no connection to the case as an accomplice. They conspired to demand cash from the suspect's father in exchange for resolving the issue. $40,000 was demanded.

Based on operational information received by law enforcement agencies, SSS employees planned a special operation in the Chust district, which was successfully completed in two stages:

First stage: A member of the Bar Association was caught red-handed with physical evidence while receiving the requested $40,000 from the father of the young suspect in the Chust district.

Second stage: The special operation continued immediately, and the arrested lawyer took his share of the money and handed over the remaining $30,000 to the investigator from the Investigation Department of the Namangan Regional Internal Affairs Directorate, at which point the investigator was also caught.

Criminals detained

The law is equal for everyone, and official status or titles do not grant privileges to anyone. Following this shocking incident, criminal cases were initiated against both individuals, and they were isolated from society.

Participants in the criminal case Articles of the Criminal Code Preventive measure applied Investigator of the Internal Affairs Directorate Article 210 (Bribery) "Detention" preventive measure Member of the Bar Association Article 212 (Mediation in bribery) "Detention" preventive measure

Currently, comprehensive and in-depth investigative actions are being carried out regarding the illegal actions of these individuals.

Editorial opinion: The actions of those who put the fate and future of a young citizen up for sale for money, becoming slaves to greed while supposed to be defenders of justice, do not meet any standards. Such rapid operations indicate that the standards of justice always prevail in our society.

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