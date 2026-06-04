Oura Ring 5 Review: Thinner, Lighter, and More Perfect

When I unboxed the Oura Ring 5, I was immediately struck by how small it is. As someone who used the Oura Ring 4 Ceramic model, the new Ring 5 is noticeably more compact and lightweight. Oura describes this device as the world's smallest smart ring, and it is 40 percent smaller than its predecessor. The ring's width has decreased from 7.90 mm to 6.09 mm, and its thickness from 2.88 mm to 2.28 mm. According to Techcrunch.com reports .

The weight changes are also impressive: the Ring 5 weighs between 2 grams and 2.69 grams depending on the size, whereas the Ring 4 ranged from 3.3 grams to 5.2 grams. These changes not only improve comfort but also make the device aesthetically closer to ordinary jewelry. It no longer looks like a "smart gadget" on the finger, blending seamlessly with other rings. This is exactly what users who complained about the bulkiness of smart rings needed.

Oura implemented this update in response to user demands and pressure from subscription-free competitors like RingConn and Ultrahuman. The Ring 5 is barely noticeable on the finger, making it more comfortable for tracking sleep and health metrics at night. This is the ideal solution for those not accustomed to sleeping with a smartwatch. The device's compactness has not negatively impacted its functionality.

Battery life has also improved: the Ring 5 lasts from 6 to 9 days on a single charge (compared to 5–8 days for the previous model). After five days of continuous use, I still had 25 percent battery remaining. It is worth noting that the new model is currently available in sizes 6 to 13. The company stated that it focused on the most popular sizes due to manufacturing complexities.