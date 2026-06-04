Everton and Brighton Enter Race for Serie A Star

·63·Sport
Everton and Brighton Enter Race for Serie A Star

Two English Premier League clubs, Everton and Brighton, have launched a serious bid for Torino midfielder Cesare Casadei. The talented Italian footballer had an excellent debut season in Serie A, once again attracting the attention of English clubs. The midfielder, who left Chelsea just a year ago, has taken his skills to a new level with his performances in Italy. According to Goal.com reports .

According to Tuttosport, the 23-year-old's dominant performances for Torino have made a strong impression on scouts from both clubs. Casadei, who previously trained at the Chelsea academy and played on loan for Leicester City, is well acquainted with the physical demands of English football. His quick adaptation to the tactically complex Italian championship has proven his versatility as a player.

Casadei, who joined Torino for approximately €13 million last February, has secured a firm place in the starting lineup. This season, he has appeared in 33 matches and, despite being a central midfielder, managed to score 6 goals. Coach Roberto D'Aversa highly rated his performance, emphasizing that Casadei has a unique profile capable of changing the outcome of matches.

Nevertheless, Torino is not willing to part with its valuable asset easily. The club's management considers the Italy U21 national team member the cornerstone of their long-term project. The Turin side will only enter negotiations if an irresistible, substantial offer is received. For now, the club aims to continue the player's development and further increase his transfer value.

EvertonBrightonTorinoTransferSerie A
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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