Aston Villa vs Manchester City: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

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Aston Villa vs Manchester City: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Premier League: Aston Villa vs Manchester City. Kick-off: 24 October, 16:30 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Aston Villa starting lineup: 1. Suzuki Z., 47. Alysson, 2. Cash M., 11. Jackson N., 35. Joao Gomes, 8. Kamara B., 3. Lindelof V., 22. Maatsen I., 44. Manzambi J., 7. McGinn J. (captain), 14. Torres P.

Aston Villa substitutes: 6. Barkley R., 40. Bizot M., 26. Bogarde L., 10. Buendia E., 27. Goretzka L., 53. Hemmings G., 39. Madjo B., 19. Mbaye I., 5. Mings T.

Aston Villa head coach: Emery U.

Manchester City starting lineup: 1. Donnarumma G., 5. Anderson E., 10. Cherki R., 3. Dias R. (captain), 11. Doku J., 17. Fernandez E., 6. Guehi M., 24. Gvardiol J., 9. Haaland E., 45. Khusanov A., 7. Ndiaye I.

Manchester City substitutes: 21. Ait-Nouri R., 32. Bouaddi A., 47. Foden P., 8. Kovacic M., 82. Lewis R., 56. McAidoo R., 33. O'Reilly N., 28. Rulli G., 22. Vitor Reis.

Manchester City head coach: Maresca E.

Aston VillaManchester CityPremier League
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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