What are British publications writing about the Uzbek defender at Manchester City?

2 min read68
What are British publications writing about the Uzbek defender at Manchester City?

Uzbekistan national team and Manchester City central defender Abduqodir Khusanov has become the main protagonist of the British press in the English Premier League, not only for his solid defense but also for his iron will and unique character. Despite the sharp drop in temperature during a tense match in Nottingham, the 22-year-old Uzbek footballer's behavior on the pitch left English fans and major sports publications amazed.

7-degree frost and the only representative of the "old school" on the pitch

During the match against Nottingham Forest, while the thermometer showed 7 degrees Celsius (with a biting wind chill factor), almost all players on the pitch — both opponents and star teammates at City — were wearing long-sleeved thermal gear and gloves. Only Abduqodir Khusanov took the field in his usual short-sleeved jersey and fought for 90 minutes without paying any mind to the cold.

The famous Rising Ballers publication posted this photo of the Uzbek defender, comparing him to representatives of the true classic football era:

"The cold doesn't affect Khusanov... It's 7 degrees of frost in Nottingham, but he was the only player on the pitch playing in a short-sleeved shirt. It's nice to see players returning to old traditions. This is truly old school!"

Indicator / Information

Abduqodir Khusanov's stats in England

Player

Abduqodir Khusanov (22 years old, defender)

Club and status

Manchester City (first Uzbek player in the EPL)

Transfer history

Transferred from French club Lens in January 2025

Venue

Nottingham Stadium, EPL match

Air temperature

+7 degrees with biting cold

English media assessment

"True old school" and a man of unyielding character

"He wrestled with bears": A wave of jokes on social media

Khusanov's resistance to the cold sparked memes and amusing comments among the English football community. In particular, the well-known football platform Statsports left an ironic post about the defender's unyielding nature:

"This guy must have grown up in the forest, chasing and wrestling with bears as a child. Such cold in Nottingham is like lying on a sunbed on the coast of Benidorm, Spain, to him!"

Such sincere and amazed reactions are not without reason. Having joined the "Cityzens" from Lens at the beginning of 2025 as the first Uzbek to play in the history of the EPL, Khusanov has quickly become one of the league's most reliable young defenders in Pep Guardiola's system, known for his high speed, uncompromising tackles, and positional stability.

Do you think Abduqodir Khusanov's heroic and determined character can lead him to become one of the world's most valuable defenders at Manchester City? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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