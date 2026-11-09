“For that, I would have to stay in Uzbekistan for a month and eat plov every day” — Islam Makhachev

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“For that, I would have to stay in Uzbekistan for a month and eat plov every day” — Islam Makhachev

The reigning UFC welterweight champion and one of the planet's most formidable fighters, Islam Makhachev, participated in a press conference held in Tashkent.

During an open dialogue with Uzbek fans and journalists, the Dagestani star responded to questions about a potential next step in his career — moving up to the middleweight (84 kg) division — with his characteristic blend of sincere humor and professional seriousness.

Conference in Tashkent: “I would have to eat plov every day”

Journalists asked about the possibility of moving to an even higher division and fighting for a championship in a third weight class, to which Makhachev responded as follows:

  • National dish and weight gain joke: “Middleweight? For that, I would have to stay in Uzbekistan for a month and eat plov every day,” the UFC champion replied with a laugh;

  • The issue of muscle mass: Addressing the professional side of the matter, Islam emphasized that this step would require serious physical changes: “It won't be easy. We have discussed this with our team. We need to think it through carefully, because it turns out that gaining quality muscle mass is not that simple.”

Successful defense in the welterweight division

Islam Makhachev continues to demonstrate his dominance even after moving up to the welterweight division.

Indicator / Factor

Details

Current status

UFC Welterweight Champion

Last fight

Victory over the undefeated Irish contender Ian Garry

Achievement

First successful defense of the welterweight championship belt

Next goal

Analyzing the prospects of moving to the Middleweight category

Will a step toward a third belt be taken?

For Makhachev, who has reigned in the lightweight division and subsequently won the title in the welterweight division, successfully defending it against Ian Garry, the middleweight division could be a new historic milestone.

However, due to the physical power and size of fighters in the 84 kg division, the athlete and his coaching staff plan to take the next step without rushing, ensuring they do not cause unnecessary harm to his body.

Islam MakhachevUFCTashkentMMA
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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