On the eve of the decisive matches for the world chess crown, Javokhir Sindarov received unexpected support. Famous Kazakh chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva posted new photos with the Uzbek grandmaster on social media.

Kazakh chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva posted photos with Javokhir Sindarov on her Instagram page.

The photos were taken ahead of the Uzbek grandmaster's match for the world chess crown against the reigning world champion, Gukesh Dommaraju of India.

Assaubayeva captioned her post briefly: "WCC, Geneva." She also added a chess piece emoji and a heart-hands emoji to the comment. This caught the attention of chess fans.