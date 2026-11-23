Support for Javokhir Sindarov from Bibisara: new photos released
On the eve of the decisive matches for the world chess crown, Javokhir Sindarov received unexpected support. Famous Kazakh chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva posted new photos with the Uzbek grandmaster on social media.
Kazakh chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva posted photos with Javokhir Sindarov on her Instagram page.
The photos were taken ahead of the Uzbek grandmaster's match for the world chess crown against the reigning world champion, Gukesh Dommaraju of India.
Assaubayeva captioned her post briefly: "WCC, Geneva." She also added a chess piece emoji and a heart-hands emoji to the comment. This caught the attention of chess fans.
The decisive match for Sindarov is beginning
The battle for the world championship between Javokhir Sindarov and Gukesh Dommaraju will take place in Geneva. The first classical game will be held on November 24.
A total of 14 classical games are scheduled. The first player to reach 7.5 points will win the world championship title. If the score is 7-7 after 14 games, the winner will be determined in a tie-break.
Sindarov — an important representative in the history of Uzbek chess
In this match, Javokhir Sindarov is fighting not only for one of the biggest goals in his personal career but also to open a new chapter in the history of Uzbek chess. He is the first chess player from our country to compete for the world championship title.
Now, the attention of chess fans is focused on Geneva. Sindarov's first game against Gukesh begins on November 24. Bibisara Assaubayeva's new photos have become one of the notable events on the eve of this historic match.
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