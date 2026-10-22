Why is Enzo Maresca worried about Aston Villa's movement without the ball?

In the 8th round of the English Premier League, two contenders fighting for the top of the standings — Aston Villa and Manchester City will face each other.

Ahead of this crucial match, "Citizens" head coach Enzo Maresca praised the work of opposing manager Unai Emery and the playing philosophy of the Birmingham club at a press conference. Maresca's thoughts were published by City Xtra.

"He has proven himself in all the teams he has worked with": Maresca's recognition of Emery

Enzo Maresca specifically noted the experience and tactical approach of the Spanish specialist:

Respect and recognition: "I respect Unai Emery very much. Wherever and in which team he has worked, he has always been able to demonstrate his high level in an excellent manner. He is undoubtedly a fantastic coach;

Clarity in playing style: He has a very well-formed team under his guidance. This team can be easily recognized through its unique playing style on the pitch. It is clearly visible what they are striving for and what goal they are moving towards".

What is the most dangerous aspect of Aston Villa?

Manchester City boss drew attention to the opponent's biggest advantage on the pitch, calling on his players to be cautious:

Movement without the ball and high intensity: "Aston Villa acts with a very high tempo, pressure, and intensity, especially in the game without the ball;

A tough test: Therefore, I am sure that Manchester City faces a very complex and difficult 90 minutes in this clash," the Italian specialist emphasized.

When and at what time does the game start?

Details of the central clash of the 8th round of the EPL:

Date: Saturday, October 24;

Kick-off time: It starts at 16:30 Tashkent time.

The clash between two strong tactical coaches — Enzo Maresca and Unai Emery — is expected to be one of the main events of this week in the English Championship.