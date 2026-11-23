Garry Kasparov names the favorite ahead of the World Chess Championship match between Sindorov and Gukesh
Former world chess champion Garry Kasparov has assessed the chances of Uzbek grandmaster Javohir Sindorov ahead of the upcoming world chess title match.
His opponent will be the reigning world champion, Gukesh Dommaraju of India. This was reported by the Moneycontrol publication.
Why does Kasparov favor Gukesh slightly?
Speaking in Antwerp, Kasparov stated that he considers Gukesh to have a slight edge in this confrontation. In his opinion, the fact that the Indian chess player has experience playing in a major world championship match could be a decisive factor.
"Sindorov plays in a very spectacular, attacking style, but experience is crucial. Gukesh has that. He is very difficult to beat. That is why I give him a slightly better chance. No matter how long you prepare for a match, the most important factor is usually experience," Kasparov emphasized.
Format and head-to-head history
The match for the world title will be held in Switzerland. The first game begins on November 24. The players will compete in a total of 14 classical games. To win early, a player must reach 7.5 points. If the score is tied at the end of the main stage, the winner will be determined in a tie-break.
It is worth noting that in classical chess head-to-head encounters, Sindorov currently leads Gukesh with a score of 2.5:0.5. The Uzbek grandmaster secured both victories before Gukesh became world champion.
Indicator / Information
Details
Match participants
Javohir Sindorov (Uzbekistan) — Gukesh Dommaraju (India)
Start date and location
November 24, Switzerland
Match format
14 classical games; 7.5 points (tie-break if necessary)
Classical head-to-head score
2.5:0.5 in favor of Javohir Sindorov
Kasparov's assessment
Gukesh given a slight edge due to the experience factor
Do you think the head-to-head advantage in classical games and an attacking style can give Javohir Sindorov a decisive edge in the world title match? Leave your thoughts in the comments!
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