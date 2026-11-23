Former world chess champion Garry Kasparov has assessed the chances of Uzbek grandmaster Javohir Sindorov ahead of the upcoming world chess title match.

His opponent will be the reigning world champion, Gukesh Dommaraju of India. This was reported by the Moneycontrol publication.

Why does Kasparov favor Gukesh slightly?

Speaking in Antwerp, Kasparov stated that he considers Gukesh to have a slight edge in this confrontation. In his opinion, the fact that the Indian chess player has experience playing in a major world championship match could be a decisive factor.