La Liga winner predicted: What are the title chances for Barcelona and Real?

Following the conclusion of the 12th round of matches in the Spanish La Liga, the prestigious statistical portal Opta's supercomputer has recalculated the probabilities for the title race at the end of the current season based on thousands of simulations.

According to artificial intelligence algorithms, the Catalan club Barcelona, which is currently leading the tournament table, remains the primary favorite to win the top prize. The reigning champions from Madrid, Real, are in the role of the main chaser, with their chances estimated at half those of the Catalans.

Points and title probability: Opta analysis

Taking into account each team's schedule, game dynamics, and offensive and defensive efficiency, the supercomputer distributed the chances for the top three contenders as follows:

Barcelona — 64.3 percent: Hansi Flick's charges have collected 33 points in 12 matches, confidently occupying the top of the table. The club's consistent performance has been rated by the supercomputer with a 64.3 percent probability of winning the season title;

Real Madrid — 31.6 percent: The "royal club," currently in second place with 30 points and trailing the leader by only three points, has a 31.6 percent chance of retaining the gold medals;

Atletico Madrid — 3.8 percent: Having collected 28 points and rounding out the top three, the probability of Diego Simeone's team making a surprise leap to win the championship is estimated at only 3.8 percent. The title chances for all other clubs are less than 1 percent.

Leader status after La Liga round 12 and Opta prediction

Position Team Points (Round 12) Title probability (Opta) Next opponent (Round 13) 1 Barcelona 33 points 64.3% (Main favorite) Villarreal 2 Real Madrid 30 points 31.6% Celta 3 Atletico Madrid 28 points 3.8% Next round match

Important tests in round 13

The next sharp turns in the title race could occur in the 13th round matches. In this round:

Barcelona will face Villarreal, considered a strong and difficult opponent;

Real Madrid, with no room to drop points, will test their strength against the Celta club.

The results of these matches could further narrow the 3-point gap in the standings or solidify the Catalans' sole lead.