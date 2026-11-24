The Touchline reports that there was an agreement within the club regarding the Italian specialist's future before the start of the season. According to it, the issue of Maresca's position will not be brought to the agenda until the summer of 2027.

According to information released by The Touchline, "City" management reached an internal agreement before the start of the season that Maresca's future would not be discussed until the summer of 2027. It is stated that this decision will remain in effect regardless of the team's current results.

"Manchester City" head coach Enzo Maresca will remain in his position at least until the end of the 2026/27 season, despite the team's results in recent matches. The English club's management has chosen a position of not rushing to fire the coach due to short-term results and giving him time to shape the team.

"Manchester City's" consecutive poor results in the English Premier League have raised questions about Enzo Maresca's future. However, the club's management intends to continue showing confidence in the Italian specialist and has agreed not to raise the issue of his fate until the summer of 2027.

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The source explained this position as follows:

Enzo Maresca will keep his job one million percent until the end of the 2026/27 season, no matter how bad the results are. There was an agreement within the club before the start of the season: his future will not be discussed until the summer of 2027.

Through this, the club's management aims to avoid the practice of frequently changing coaches and prioritize the implementation of a long-term project.

"City" sees Arteta's experience as an example

According to The Touchline, "Manchester City's" management wants to follow a different path than the experience of "Manchester United" and "Chelsea," which approached coaches with impatience.

For the club, the fact that "Arsenal" head coach Mikel Arteta was trusted despite his initial difficult periods serves as an important example. The London club gave the Spanish specialist time to rebuild the team and implement his football philosophy.

It is said that "City's" management also believes that by providing such an opportunity to Maresca, it is possible to build a stable team and achieve high results in the future.

"Manchester City" has earned only one point in the last four rounds

"Manchester City" under the leadership of Maresca has recorded unsatisfactory results in the last four rounds of the English Premier League. The Mancunians have collected a total of one point in these matches and suffered three defeats.

"Aston Villa" — "Manchester City" — 2:1;

"Brighton" — "Manchester City" — 1:0;

"Nottingham Forest" — "Manchester City" — 3:1;

"Manchester City" — "Fulham" — 1:1.

The team could not win the match held at home against "Fulham" on November 21 either. The 1:1 draw did not allow "City" to stop its streak of bad luck.

Abdukodir Khusanov is one of Maresca's trusted players

In the match against "Fulham," Uzbekistan national team defender Abdukodir Khusanov started in the main lineup of "Manchester City" and played the entire match.

The Uzbek footballer is currently one of the players Enzo Maresca continues to trust. Along with using Khusanov in the center of defense, the Italian specialist also fields him as a right-back when necessary.

The news about Maresca staying at the club until the summer of 2027 is not a confirmed official decision, but based on information released by The Touchline. Nevertheless, if such a plan of the club truly exists, it could be an important factor for Abdukodir Khusanov in terms of maintaining stability and the coach's trust at "Manchester City."