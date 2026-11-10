A historic double in Uzbekistan chess: Abdusattorov is champion, Sindarov is second!

Uzbek grandmasters Nodirbek Abdusattorov and Javohir Sindarov have achieved a historic result, worthily defending our country's honor on the international chess stage. In the Masters category of the prestigious Tata Steel Chess 2026 tournament held in the Netherlands, our compatriots took first and second places.

In the 13-round competition, Nodirbek Abdusattorov collected 9 points and became the tournament winner. Thus, he went down in history as the first Uzbek chess player to win the championship in the history of Tata Steel Chess.