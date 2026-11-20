After three consecutive defeats, an opportunity has emerged for Manchester City to turn the situation around. Enzo Maresca's side will host Fulham in the 11th round of the Premier League. In analyses regarding English football, it is expected that Uzbekistan's Abdukodir Khusanov will start in the main lineup for this match.

The international break has concluded, and national championships have entered a heated phase once again. The next round of matches is also beginning in the English Premier League. For Uzbek fans, one of the most interesting events of this round could be the Manchester City vs. Fulham game. This is because new speculations have emerged regarding Abdukodir Khusanov's place in the team and his participation in the upcoming match.

Experts from the site mancitycore.com, which specializes in covering Manchester City, see the Uzbek defender in the central defensive line while analyzing the probable lineup for the upcoming match. This prediction once again demonstrates Khusanov's important role in the team.

Khusanov may return to central defense

Since the beginning of the season, Abdukodir Khusanov has been used in various defensive positions at Manchester City. The Uzbek footballer has also performed this task in situations where the team needed a right-back. However, experts expect him to return to his natural position — central defense — in the match against Fulham.

In this scenario, Matheus Nunes could operate as a right-back. Since City did not purchase a specific player for this position during the summer transfer window, Nunes and Khusanov have been used depending on the situation.

Nunes' placement on the right flank allows the Uzbek defender to partner with Ruben Dias in the center. This could help Khusanov operate in a more comfortable position and fully fulfill his duties in the defensive line.

Khusanov's speed and accurate passes are important for City

One of Abdukodir Khusanov's main advantages is his high speed and ability to track opposing strikers. Furthermore, the Uzbek footballer acts confidently in possession of the ball and achieved one of the highest pass accuracy rates in the English championship at the beginning of the season.

In the initial stage of the season, his pass accuracy was 94.4 percent. This figure shows that Khusanov is becoming an important player not only in defense but also in the team's ball control and attack initiation process.

In the match against Fulham, his speed, positional play, and ability to neutralize opponent attacks could be of great importance for City.

However, there are some questions regarding the physical condition of the Uzbek footballer. Khusanov was released from the Uzbekistan national team camp after playing 90 minutes in the match against Nottingham Forest. No clear information has been provided as to why he did not participate with the national team and whether this situation is related to an injury or not.

If Khusanov is not fully ready for the game against Fulham, Vitor Reis could take his place.

Manchester City's probable defensive line

According to expert predictions, Gianluigi Donnarumma will retain his place in goal. Although three of the five accurate shots on the Italian goalkeeper's goal in the match against Nottingham Forest ended in goals, the coach continues to support him.

Maresca openly stated last month that he trusts Donnarumma. Therefore, it is expected that the Italian player will defend the goal in the match against Fulham as well.

A pair of Ruben Dias and Abdukodir Khusanov is predicted in the center of defense. Dias is one of the players who has played the most minutes for the team and stands out for his stability in the defensive line.

Nico O'Reilly could be given a chance at left-back. He was not called up to the England national team camp to recover his knee. Maresca said the international break was useful for improving the player's physical condition and undergoing physiotherapy processes.

If O'Reilly is fully recovered, he could enter the starting lineup ahead of Josko Gvardiol.

Anderson and Bouaddi pair predicted in midfield

One of the main questions in Manchester City's central midfield is who will be Elliot Anderson's partner. Experts consider it appropriate to place Ayyub Bouaddi next to him.

Anderson is considered one of the team's important acquisitions in the summer transfer window. After Rodri's departure to Barcelona, a large part of the responsibility in the center has fallen on Anderson. Maresca has also described him as a "dream player for a coach."

However, Anderson is sometimes left alone in performing defensive duties in the central midfield. From this point of view, Bouaddi's entry into the starting lineup could bring balance to the team.

Bouaddi performs well in winning the ball, stopping opponent attacks, and helping the defensive line. He came on for Anderson in the away match in Porto in the Champions League and contributed to the team's victory.

After that match, Maresca praised Bouaddi's actions, noting that the player was not confused on the pitch.

Experts believe that Bouaddi's defensive qualities could bring more benefit to the team in this match than Enzo Fernandez.

Great responsibility placed on Cherki and Haaland in attack

Some changes are also expected in Manchester City's attacking line. Antoine Semenyo is out due to a knee injury and is not expected to return before December. Therefore, it is highly likely that Jeremy Doku will operate on the left wing of the attack.

Iliman Ndiaye could start on the right wing. He created a goal-scoring opportunity for Doku in the match against Nottingham Forest and was actively involved in the team's attacks.

Rayan Cherki is currently shown as one of City's players in the best form. He was the team's best player in the match against Nottingham Forest, scoring a beautiful goal.

Cherki also proved himself in the France national team. The player, who was involved in two goal-scoring situations in the match against Turkey, attracted the attention of experts.

Cherki's technique, individual actions, and creativity could be an important factor for City in breaking through Fulham's probable dense defense.

Jeremy Doku, however, still needs to improve his Premier League stats. He has scored one goal and provided one assist in ten championship matches. His assist in the match against Turkey for the Belgium national team once again showed the player's attacking potential.

Erling Haaland is expected to be in the starting lineup as a central striker. The Norwegian player had two good opportunities to score in the match against Nottingham Forest but could not capitalize on them.

Maresca emphasized that the team should not rely solely on Haaland's goals. For this reason, other players are also required to quickly enter the penalty area and create goal-scoring situations.

Beating Fulham may not be easy

Fulham, managed by Alvaro Arbeloa, has not been defeated in the last four matches. The team has not conceded more than one goal in any of these matches.

Furthermore, Fulham has scored one goal in each of their last five matches. This shows the team's discipline in defense and their desire to capitalize on opportunities in attack.

However, the head-to-head statistics show Manchester City's dominance. The "Citizens" have achieved 16 consecutive victories against Fulham in the Premier League. Their last one was recorded with a 3-0 score at the Etihad Stadium in February of this year.

Nevertheless, this match may not be easy for City. After a series of defeats, the team needs to restore not only victory but also consistency in their play. Reducing defensive errors, ensuring balance in the central midfield, and effectively supporting Haaland in attack will be the main tasks for Maresca's students.

Manchester City's predicted lineup against Fulham

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma;

Defenders: Matheus Nunes, Abdukodir Khusanov, Ruben Dias, Nico O'Reilly;

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson, Ayyub Bouaddi;

Attacking players: Iliman Ndiaye, Rayan Cherki, Jeremy Doku;

Striker: Erling Haaland.

If this prediction comes true, Abdukodir Khusanov could start the match against Fulham in central defense. This will be an opportunity for the Uzbek footballer to maintain his important place at Manchester City and take another step in the competition for the starting lineup throughout the season.