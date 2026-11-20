Abdukodir Husanovdreams of winning the Champions League with Manchester City. The Uzbek defender's sincere thoughts about the club and the fans have sparked great interest on social media. “Cityzens” from all corners of the globe reacted to his words, showering the Uzbek player with praise. However, among the comments, criticism directed at the team's goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma, was also noticeable.

“Wearing this shirt is a great responsibility”

22-year-old Abdukodir Husanov is currently focused on regaining his fitness after a minor injury. For this reason, he was not called up to the Uzbekistan national team for the November training camp and is continuing his recovery process under the care of Manchester City.

Speaking about his time at the club, the Uzbek footballer emphasized that he is proud to play for Manchester City. He stated that the support of the club's fans is very important to him.

“I am proud to play for this club. Manchester City has amazing fans. They support the team in large numbers, both away and at home. Wearing this shirt is a great responsibility.

The fans' support means a lot to me. I want to thank them personally. Even in difficult times, they are with us.

We want to win even more trophies for them. Of course, my dream is to win the UEFA Champions League,” said Husanov.