“Husanov is our best defender!” Manchester City fans support Abdukodir
Abdukodir Husanovdreams of winning the Champions League with Manchester City. The Uzbek defender's sincere thoughts about the club and the fans have sparked great interest on social media. “Cityzens” from all corners of the globe reacted to his words, showering the Uzbek player with praise. However, among the comments, criticism directed at the team's goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma, was also noticeable.
“Wearing this shirt is a great responsibility”
22-year-old Abdukodir Husanov is currently focused on regaining his fitness after a minor injury. For this reason, he was not called up to the Uzbekistan national team for the November training camp and is continuing his recovery process under the care of Manchester City.
Speaking about his time at the club, the Uzbek footballer emphasized that he is proud to play for Manchester City. He stated that the support of the club's fans is very important to him.
“I am proud to play for this club. Manchester City has amazing fans. They support the team in large numbers, both away and at home. Wearing this shirt is a great responsibility.
The fans' support means a lot to me. I want to thank them personally. Even in difficult times, they are with us.
We want to win even more trophies for them. Of course, my dream is to win the UEFA Champions League,” said Husanov.
Fans shower Husanov with praise
The Uzbek defender's comments sparked a warm response among Manchester City fans. Most of those who commented acknowledged his speed, strength, and reliable defensive play.
“Husanov is our loyal, strong, and fast defender,” wrote Samson Zimba.
Wanyama Wanyama called the Uzbek player the best center-back in the current team:
“The Manchester City best center-back, there is no debate about it.”
Another fan, Raymond Ramshead, emphasized that Husanov should start in central defense every week.
“Husanov is a source of motivation for City players,” commented Muhamad Wa Bakali.
Some fans expressed great confidence in the Uzbek player's role and future in the team, wishing for his dream of winning the Champions League to come true.
Criticism of Donnarumma did not go unnoticed
One of the most discussed topics in the comments was the performance of the team's goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma. While some fans supported Husanov's dream of winning the Champions League, they pointed to the goalkeeper's mistakes.
Adoma Belinda asked jokingly:
“Husanov, do you want to win the Champions League with Donnarumma in goal?”
Responding to her, Piscer Lager suggested he rates another goalkeeper higher:
“We can believe, but I think Rulli can play better.”
Other fans also criticized Donnarumma's recent performances. Bryant Kofikingstone added jokingly: “If you win the title with Donnarumma in goal, the defense definitely deserves a special reward.”
At the same time, not all fans agreed with such criticism. Gladys Kinya reminded everyone that PSG won the Champions League with Donnarumma. This showed that there is no consensus among fans regarding the goalkeeper.
“Husanov, we believe in you!”
Another group of fans highly valued the Uzbek player's personal qualities and his attitude toward the team.
Victor Jangaya noted that a truly strong person is distinguished by the fact that they make mistakes but never stop working on them. Elizabeth Burdaky reminded that a true fan supports their team even in difficult times.
The following wishes for Husanov were also common in the comments:
“May your dreams come true, Husanov!”;
“We believe in Husanov!”;
“I love Husanov, a great defender”;
“No matter what happens, you have a permanent place in our hearts, Husanov!”.
Great trust and responsibility for the Uzbek player
Abdukodir Husanov's Manchester City career is attracting interest not only in Uzbekistan but also among the club's international fans. The fans' desire to see him in the starting lineup and the high praise for his defensive play are clear evidence of this.
Of course, social media comments reflect personal opinions. But one aspect is noteworthy: despite Husanov's age, the team's fans accept him as one of their key players.
The Uzbek defender's goal is clear: to fully recover from his injury, solidify his place at Manchester City, and one day lift the Champions League trophy. The fans are expecting exactly that result from him.
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