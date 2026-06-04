FirstClub Startup Reaches $255 Million Valuation in Nine Months

·68·Technology
FirstClub Startup Reaches $255 Million Valuation in Nine Months

At a time when speed remains the key factor in the quick-commerce market, Indian startup FirstClub has convinced investors that success can be achieved by focusing on product quality. Based in Bengaluru, the company raised $55 million in a Series B funding round led by Peak XV Partners and Sofina. As a result, the startup's market valuation reached $255 million, more than double the figure from September last year ($120 million). Techcrunch.com reports this news .

The FirstClub platform was founded in 2024 by former Flipkart executive Ayyappan R. Unlike its competitors, it emphasizes a curated selection rather than a wide assortment. The platform offers approximately 4,000 SKUs, which is one-third of what other major services offer. The company tests new products in labs and collaborates with exclusive brands, positioning itself not just as a fast delivery service, but as a trusted grocery store.

Currently, the startup's annual Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) has reached $50 million. Customers place an average of more than four orders per month, with an average order value of $13. Interestingly, the best-selling items on the platform are not traditional vegetables, but premium products like avocados, dates, and Modi apples. This indicates the emergence of a demographic in India willing to pay more for high-quality and healthy food.

The newly raised funds will be directed toward expanding the startup beyond Bengaluru and establishing a strong presence in major cities like Hyderabad. Additionally, FirstClub plans to expand its operations into categories such as home and kitchenware, gifts, and other daily essentials. According to GV Ravishankar, Managing Director at Peak XV, there are significant opportunities in the market for specialized grocery platforms.

FirstClubStartupInvestmentQuick-CommerceIndia
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