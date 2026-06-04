Netherlands Lose to Algeria at Home Ahead of World Cup

With the FIFA World Cup fast approaching, international friendlies have intensified as national teams gear up for the tournament. Taking advantage of the brief break before the World Cup kicks off, national squads are playing warm-up matches to test their lineups. One such high-profile preparation match on European soil ended in a surprising result.

Unexpected defeat in Rotterdam

The Netherlands, one of Europe's top sides preparing seriously for the upcoming World Cup, hosted Algeria, a formidable African team, at home. In a packed stadium, the match unexpectedly ended with a narrow loss for the hosts, 0-1 .

Both managers made extensive changes throughout the match, testing numerous players. The outcome was decided late in the game when Algerian star Hadj Moussa scored the only goal of the match in the 86th minute.

Full team lineups

The coaching staff fielded the following players in this friendly:

Netherlands: Verbruggen (Ruffels, 46'), Wiffer (Geertruida, 69'), Van Hecke (Brobbey, 88'), Van Dijk (Ake, 46'), Van de Ven (Hato, 46'), Gravenberch (Depay, 46'), De Jong (K. Timber, 69'), Reijnders (De Roon, 69'), Summerville (Kluivert, 46'), Gakpo (Weghorst, 81'), Malen (Koopmeiners, 69').

Algeria: Zidane, Abada (Belgali, 46'), Mandi (Hadj Moussa, 46'), Belaid, Ait-Nouri (Hajam, 46'), Zerrouki (Touga, 46'), Bentaleb, Aouar (Fares, 46'), Mahrez (Maza, 46'), Amoura (Boulbina, 69'), Gouiri (Binbouali, 63').

Coaches' takeaways: Although it was just a friendly, this result served as a valuable lesson for the Netherlands' coaching staff to address defensive and offensive issues before the World Cup. Algeria, meanwhile, delivered an impressive performance in Europe, delighting their fans.

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