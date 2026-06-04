Lovable and Google Cloud Sign Agreement to Expand Partnership

·59·Technology
Lovable and Google Cloud Sign Agreement to Expand Partnership

Stockholm-based fast-growing startup Lovable has signed a multi-year strategic partnership agreement with Google Cloud. Under this deal, Lovable plans to increase its cloud infrastructure and AI capabilities fivefold. Although financial details of the contract have not been disclosed, insiders emphasize that this will be a huge leap for Lovable within the Google ecosystem. Techcrunch.com reports on this. reports .

Under the new agreement, Lovable will gain expanded access to Anthropic's Claude models and Google's proprietary Gemini models. Access to the Claude model is particularly significant for automating programming tasks. Google previously made a substantial investment in Anthropic, and this collaboration is expected to benefit both parties.

Lovable is currently considered one of the fastest-growing startups in Europe. In February, the company's annual revenue exceeded $400 million, generating an additional $100 million in just one month with only 146 employees. According to data, more than half of the Fortune 500 companies use Lovable products.

Additionally, Lovable will launch its new agents via Google Cloud's enterprise platform, the Gemini Enterprise Agent Gallery. To ensure security, the company will integrate with Wiz, a platform acquired by Google for $32 billion. This enables real-time detection and correction of errors in code written by developers and AI agents.

For Google, this deal is strategically important as the company plans to spend $180-190 billion on capital expenditures this year. The growth of major clients like Lovable and Anthropic serves to boost Google Cloud revenues and offset massive technology investments.

Google CloudLovableArtificial IntelligenceAnthropicGemini
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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