Xiaomi Launches New Shower Head for Just $12

Xiaomi has launched a new shower head called the Mijia Supercharged Shower Head on the Chinese market. The device is already available on JD.com and in the company's official stores for 79 yuan (approximately $12). This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The key feature of the new product is its water pressure boosting technology using micro-holes. Water passes through a dense network of nozzles, which, according to Xiaomi representatives, allows for maintaining a strong flow even under low water pressure conditions.

The shower head features an enlarged 120 mm panel with 127 holes. The device supports three different water flow modes. Switching between modes is done via a special button that can be operated with one hand.

Notably, Xiaomi previously released a complete shower system on the Chinese market priced at $150. The new Mijia Supercharged Shower Head stands out for its affordability and efficiency.