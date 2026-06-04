Uber Deploys 500 Specialized Vehicles for Data Collection

·169·Technology
Uber Deploys 500 Specialized Vehicles for Data Collection

On Wednesday, Uber unveiled a new prototype vehicle designed to collect real-world driving data. This data is intended for use by the company's growing autonomous vehicle partners, including Avride, Waymo, and WeRide. The outwardly standard Hyundai Ioniq 5 is equipped with numerous sensors mounted on its roof and sides. Techcrunch.com reports .

This project marks several key milestones for Uber. It is the first vehicle the company has deployed (with partner assistance) since selling its autonomous driving unit to Aurora in 2020. It also represents a success for the AV Labs division, established earlier this year, which facilitates data collection via sensor-equipped Uber cars and shares it with over 30 technology partners.

Uber plans to deploy 500 such Hyundai electric vehicles globally by the end of this year. This fleet will be capable of collecting high-fidelity data covering 2 million miles per month for robotaxis. 50 of these vehicles are expected to hit the roads by summer.

Technically, the Ioniq 5 models are equipped with 14 cameras, 8 solid-state lidar sensors, and 9 radars. All collected data is processed via the NVIDIA Dual Drive Thor autonomous vehicle computer. Uber stated it will update the sensor suite in the future based on partner needs.

The company's primary goal is to create the world's most geographically diverse training dataset for autonomous driving. If successful, this dataset will provide partners with a 360-degree, time-synchronized view to train self-driving software.

UberHyundaiNVIDIAAutonomous VehiclesTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Starlink Launches Crackdown on Fraud: Terminals Disabled WorldwideToday, 08:28Stunning Photos from Space: Cosmonauts Orbit Earth Four TimesToday, 07:53Four 50 MP Cameras and 6500 mAh Battery: Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ UnveiledToday, 07:25iPhone Users Left Without Notifications in Max MessengerToday, 07:22Vivo X500 Pro Max: Equipped with 200MP Periscope and Sony LOFIC SensorToday, 06:56Realme Unveils Slim Smartphone with 8000 mAh BatteryToday, 06:52
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend