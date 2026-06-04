The transfer market is heating up in Turkish and European football. Sporting Lisbon striker Luis Suárez could soon become a member of the Istanbul giants Fenerbahçe. Renowned and reliable insider Fabrizio Romano shared the news about this anticipated major transfer via his social media channels.

The skilled Colombian goalscorer has been attracting the attention of many top clubs with his talent and productivity.

Personal agreement ready, but final decision rests with management

The 28-year-old experienced Colombian forward met with representatives of the 'Yellow Canaries' and agreed in detail on all personal terms of the future employment contract. However, the final dot has not yet been put on this move. The successful completion of the transfer depends directly on the outcome of the internal presidential elections at the Istanbul club and the final financial agreement on the transfer fee between the clubs.

Suárez's phenomenal stats from the completed season

Luis Suárez produced a real goal-scoring sensation for Sporting in the past football year. His recorded statistics would impress any top team:

Competition participation Statistical figure Total matches played 53 matches Goals scored 38 goals Assists 9 assists

Towards high goals: Fenerbahçe, who finished second in the Turkish Süper Lig last season, will participate in the qualifying rounds of the prestigious UEFA Champions League next season. Undoubtedly, the addition of a formidable goalscorer like Suárez ahead of such a prestigious tournament will greatly aid the team's successful campaign in European competitions.

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