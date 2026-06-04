Defense Tech Sector Flooded with Investment: Who Will Survive

The Defense Tech sector is currently experiencing unprecedented growth. Companies like Anduril and Mach Industries have managed to double and quadruple their valuations, respectively. Meanwhile, the US government is proposing a 40% increase in the defense budget, paving the way for a new influx of investment into the industry. Techcrunch.com reports on this. news story.

Although a new wave of startups has entered the race for government contracts, industry experts warn that not all projects will succeed. Ross Fubini, founder of XYZ Venture Capital, an early investor in Anduril, emphasized that many companies disappear in the "Valley of Death" during the transition from the prototype stage to actual production contracts.

On TechCrunch's Equity podcast, Rebecca Bellan and Ross Fubini discussed survival factors in the Defense Tech market. The head of XYZ Venture Capital, which is built on a network of former Palantir employees and currently manages $2 billion in assets, explained which types of startups have long-term prospects.

You can listen to this fascinating conversation in full on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Overcast, and Spotify. You can also follow the latest updates from the Equity project via the @EquityPod page on X and Threads.