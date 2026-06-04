Uzbekistan's World Cup Opponent DR Congo Draws with Denmark

International friendly matches involving national teams have intensified ahead of the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup. National teams are currently making productive use of the short break before the tournament kicks off to test their squads and tactical setups. One such crucial preparation match took place on Polish soil.

A meaningful performance from our compatriots' opponent

Drawn in the same group as the Uzbekistan national team for the upcoming World Cup finals, DR Congo faced Denmark, one of Europe's most renowned and dangerous sides. In this intense and uncompromising battle hosted by Poland, no goals were scored, and the match ended in a 0-0 hard-fought draw.

Throughout the match, both managers rotated their squads, testing numerous players. The introduction of renowned defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka from the bench for the Congolese side signaled a significantly strengthened defensive line.

Full lineups for the match

The coaching staff utilized the following players in this friendly:

DR Congo: Mpasi-Nzau, Kalulu (Wan-Bissaka, 87), Mbemba, Tuanzebe, Kapuadi, Mukau (Pickel, 70), Moutoussamy, E. Kayembe (Sadiqi, 55), Wissa (Mbuku, 87), Masuaku (J. Kayembe, 55), Bakambu (Banza, 70).

Denmark: Jørgensen, Kristensen, Provstgaard (Høgsberg, 81), Kristensen (Andersen, 57), Maehle, Jensen, Højbjerg (Froholdt, 57), Eriksen (Grønbæk, 74), Daramy, Dorgu (Osula, 46), Højlund (Høgh, 74).

Key takeaway for fans: Indeed, although this was merely a friendly, the fact that DR Congo—our national team's future World Cup opponent—managed to hold a strong European side like Denmark indicates that Fabio Cannavaro's charges face extremely serious and demanding matches ahead.

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