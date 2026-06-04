Wildberries Launches AI Assistant for Product Search

The Wildberries team is launching a new AI-based tool — an AI assistant for product search. Users will now be able to formulate their queries in natural language instead of using traditional keywords. This was reported by the press service of RWB (the united company of Wildberries and Russ). According to Ixbt.com reports .

The new tool operates in a chat format and uses a proprietary large language model (LLM) to process queries. According to the developers, the assistant is capable not only of finding specific products but also of understanding the essence of the task and offering solutions. For example, it is enough for a user to simply write, "pick a backpack that fits a laptop for business trips."

The AI assistant analyzes the query and offers several options. Users can compare these options, discuss their features, and refine their choice. The system also allows handling complex tasks such as "find a gift for a colleague up to 400,000 sums" or "assemble a set of essentials for a seaside trip with a child."

The assistant is available on the Wildberries search results page and works with all categories, from clothing and cosmetics to electronics and children's items. Previously, the marketplace introduced features such as "smart comparison" of products, a virtual fitting room, image-based search, and AI-powered summary of reviews.