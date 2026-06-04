Cash App Introduces a Special Magic Wand for Payments

Cash App digital wallet launched a new gadget on Thursday. The device was inspired by a social media trend where users placed bank cards inside handmade wands to make payments. Now, the company has formalized this process by introducing a special NFC wand for $25. Techcrunch.com reports .

The new device is linked to the Cash App Card and works at all terminals supporting contactless Visa payments. To activate the wand, simply connect it to the app; no minimum balance is required. The gadget comes with a special ring, allowing it to be attached to a bag or clothing.

According to the company, this gadget is very handy at concerts or sports events where taking a phone out of a bag is inconvenient. However, the main goal is to make the payment process more fun and social. It is aimed primarily at young users, especially Gen Z, creating a unique atmosphere for birthdays or holiday shopping.

Security has also been given special attention. Users receive instant notifications for each payment and can block the wand via the app at any time. If the gadget is lost, it can be deactivated remotely. According to Thomas Templeton, head of hardware at Block, this is a unique opportunity to make payments visible and social.

Cash App plans to expand its range of NFC tags in the coming months and release limited editions in various shapes. Recall that this fintech platform, owned by Block, launched accounts for teenagers in 2021 and debit cards with parental control for children aged 6 to 12 this year.