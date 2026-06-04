Conflict Between Dusan Vlahovic and Juventus: Striker Set to Leave Club

Following a serious disagreement at the negotiating table, Dusan Vlahovic is close to leaving Juventus as a free agent. The Serbian national team striker has caused sharp discontent among the Turin club's management. According to the Italian publication Tuttosport, the conflict arose after his salary was compared to that of Canadian striker Jonathan David. This is reported by Goal.com report .

Reports state that Vlahovic began negotiations with a provocative question: "Why should I receive the same salary as David?". This question angered club officials. Currently, the financial demands of both parties are completely contradictory. In the final year of his contract, the 26-year-old Serbian forward earned 12 million euros including bonuses.

In line with the club's cost-cutting strategy, Juventus offered him a new deal worth 6 million euros plus bonuses — the same package intended for Jonathan David. However, Vlahovic firmly demands a net salary of 8 million euros and additional incentives. Currently, only Kenan Yildiz meets the 7 million euro salary cap set by the Turin side.

Juventus director Giorgio Chiellini officially confirmed that the negotiations ended unsuccessfully. According to the former defender, Vlahovic will most likely continue his career abroad, as no Serie A club can meet his financial demands. Although Napoli made a move for the striker, it is said that the Neapolitans' financial capabilities are insufficient.

Currently, clubs such as Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Chelsea are considered favorites in the race for Vlahovic. In particular, London's Chelsea club highly values the opportunity to sign the left-footed striker on a free transfer. Bayern Munich is also closely monitoring the situation surrounding the Serbian footballer with the aim of strengthening their attacking line.