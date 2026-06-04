Internet at 360 km/h: Moscow-St. Petersburg Route to Be Covered with LTE

Russian Railways (RZD) plans to provide continuous LTE connectivity along the new high-speed mainline (VSM) connecting Moscow and St. Petersburg. This was announced by Deputy General Director Evgeny Charkin. The project will be implemented in partnership with Buro-1440 and will introduce modern communication standards along the entire route. According to Ixbt.com reports .

Currently, mobile network coverage on Russian railways does not exceed 30 percent. Therefore, creating a completely new telecommunications infrastructure in terms of quality is required for the new mainline. This will allow passengers to use high-speed internet even while the train is in motion.

The length of Russia's first high-speed railway mainline is nearly 700 kilometers, crossing six regions. According to the Ministry of Transport, trains can reach speeds of up to 400 km/h, with a cruising speed of 360 km/h.

Forecasts suggest that by 2030, passenger traffic between the two cities could reach 23 million people per year. By government order, design and construction work is scheduled for 2024–2028, with commissioning expected in 2028.