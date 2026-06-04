Neymar to miss Brazil's US training camp due to injury

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Neymar to miss Brazil's US training camp due to injury

The Brazil national team will take to the pitch without their main star Neymar in the final friendly match against Egypt ahead of the World Cup. The forward was officially excluded from the squad traveling to Cleveland due to injury. The "Santos" star, racing against time, remained at the national team's training base to continue intensive physiotherapy treatments. This was reported by Goal.com report .

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed in an official statement on Thursday that the 34-year-old footballer would remain at the residence in New Jersey. The medical staff preferred a special program aimed at restoring the player's physical condition rather than risking long flights and travel fatigue. The goal is to return Neymar to the squad before Seleção's first match of the tournament.

The former Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona member has not played for nearly three weeks. He suffered a calf muscle injury during the match against Coritiba in the Brazilian Championship. Due to the severity of the muscle tear, doctors are taking precautionary measures. The entire country is watching his recovery process, as he is considered the team's most creative player.

National team head coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that Neymar will remain the team captain at the 2026 World Cup despite the injury. "Neymar will be with us. We believe he will be ready for the first match against Morocco or the game against Haiti. All 26 selected players will participate in the tournament," said the coach.

In addition to physical recovery, Carlo Ancelotti held separate discussions with Neymar regarding tactical instructions. Although there are doubts in the Brazilian press about the footballer's readiness, the former Real Madrid manager is confident that the forward is mentally prepared for major challenges.

NeymarBrazilWorld CupCarlo AncelottiFootball
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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