Meta Introduces New AI Assistant for Content Creators

·44·Technology
Meta Introduces New AI Assistant for Content Creators

Meta announced the launch of a new artificial intelligence assistant designed for content creators on the Facebook platform. This tool provides personalized recommendations based on authors' content style, performance metrics, and goals. Now, instead of analyzing complex graphs and tables, users can get quick answers from the AI assistant to questions like "When should I post?" or "What are people saying in the comments?" According to Techcrunch.com reports .

Since the new assistant is in the form of a chatbot, authors can ask it additional questions and delve deeper into topics such as how the audience has changed over time. The system not only provides analytical data but also helps generate new content ideas using trending topics and music. Currently, this feature is available to creators in the US, Canada, and India, with plans to roll it out in other countries in the future.

With this move, Meta aims to prevent losing its users to competitors like TikTok and YouTube. Additionally, the in-app AI assistant reduces authors' need for third-party tools like ChatGPT, encouraging them to spend more time within the Meta ecosystem. This helps increase activity and user engagement on the platform.

Furthermore, Meta has added new languages, including Arabic, Indonesian, French, Thai, and Vietnamese, to its AI-powered translation feature for Facebook Reels videos. The AI translation system converts speech into another language while preserving the author's tone of voice. There is also a lip-sync function that adapts lip movements to the translation. According to the company, over half a billion users currently watch AI-translated videos on the Facebook platform every week.

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Nodirbek Razzokov
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