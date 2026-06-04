Talented Striker Targeted by Chelsea Could Head to Frankfurt

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Talented Striker Targeted by Chelsea Could Head to Frankfurt

Djylian N'Guessan, a product of French club Saint-Étienne and a striker for the U20 national team, is expected to continue his career in the German Bundesliga. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Eintracht Frankfurt has opened negotiations to sign the 17-year-old talent. Goal.com reports .

N'Guessan is considered one of the most promising young players in his homeland. Although he made few appearances for the Saint-Étienne first team this season, he managed to attract the attention of Eintracht Frankfurt scouts, known for discovering young talents. The player stands out for his productivity in French youth national teams: he scored 11 goals in 11 matches for the U17 squad and 12 goals in 14 games for the U16 side.

Interestingly, London club Chelsea had offered 8 million euros for the striker in January. However, at that time, Saint-Étienne's management refused to sell their key talents as they aimed to return to the top division. According to L'Équipe, the club's failure to return to the elite is forcing a change in financial strategy and the sale of several leading players, including N'Guessan.

Despite interest from giants like Chelsea, Eintracht Frankfurt has served as an excellent springboard for young French footballers. Therefore, the option of Djylian N'Guessan continuing his career in Germany is currently the most likely scenario.

ChelseaEintracht FrankfurtTransfersDjylian N'GuessanBundesliga
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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