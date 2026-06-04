Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Hold Key Meeting with Putin in St. Petersburg (Photo)

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in St. Petersburg as part of his visit to the Russian Federation. The head of state was welcomed at Pulkovo International Airport by First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Government Denis Manturov, Governor of St. Petersburg Alexander Beglov, and other officials.

The visit is expected to be significant with high-level political and economic dialogues. According to the agenda, the Uzbek leader will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin today. The discussions may cover urgent issues of bilateral cooperation, economic ties, industry, energy, investment, and regional cooperation.

Particular attention is drawn to his participation in the ceremony marking the start of construction of the first integrated nuclear power plant reactor in Uzbekistan. This project is considered a crucial strategic step for the country's energy system, as electricity demand is expected to rise in coming years, making new sources vital for economic development.

Cooperation in nuclear energy holds long-term significance for Uzbekistan. Such large-scale projects are important not only for increasing electricity production but also for industrial, technological, specialist training, and infrastructure development. Thus, this ceremony could mark a new stage in energy cooperation between the two states.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev's visit to St. Petersburg takes place ahead of the 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. The head of state is scheduled to participate in the forum's main events on June 5. Traditionally, this forum is a prestigious economic platform attended by officials from various countries, leaders of major companies, investors, and experts.

Participation in such international forums allows Uzbekistan to promote new investment projects, expand economic cooperation, and strengthen practical dialogue with foreign partners. In recent years, the country has actively developed external economic relations, paying special attention to new partnerships in energy, transport, industry, agriculture, and technology.

Russia is one of Uzbekistan's key trade and economic partners. The two countries maintain broad ties in labor migration, industrial cooperation, transport logistics, education, energy, and interregional cooperation. In this regard, the meeting in St. Petersburg and discussions within the forum are expected to yield practical results.

The meeting between Mirziyoyev and Putin will be the most important political part of the visit. The parties may exchange views on further strengthening strategic partnership and alliance relations, implementing major joint projects, and addressing urgent regional issues.

Thus, the Uzbek President's visit to St. Petersburg combines political dialogue, an economic forum, and a significant energy project, further enhancing the importance of the trip.

Attention now turns to today's high-level meeting and the main events of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on June 5. The anticipated negotiations and agreements could give new momentum to Uzbekistan's future economic cooperation directions.