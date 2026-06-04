High-Speed Satellite Internet to Be Introduced on Trains

Russia's aerospace company Bureau 1440 and the Federal Passenger Company (FPK) have approved a plan to introduce satellite communications on long-distance trains. The project aims to provide high-speed internet to approximately 400 train sets. This was reported by Ixbt.com news outlet.

In the initial stage, Bureau 1440 will test subscriber terminals specifically developed for rail transport. After that, trial use of the service will begin. The main goal of the project is to ensure stable connectivity for passengers throughout the entire route, even in areas without mobile network coverage.

According to Alexey Shelobkov, CEO of Bureau 1440, this technology will allow millions of passengers to connect to the network continuously, even in places where there was previously no internet at all. Dmitry Pegov, head of FPK, added that connectivity is necessary not only for passengers but also for employees to perform operational and technical tasks.

Previously, Bureau 1440 and Russian Railways (RZD) had approved a roadmap for introducing satellite communications on Sapsan and Lastochka high-speed trains. This innovation is expected to take digital transformation in the transport sector to a new level.