Bayern on the Brink of a New Signing: The Secret Behind the Kompany and Saibari Meeting Revealed

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Bayern on the Brink of a New Signing: The Secret Behind the Kompany and Saibari Meeting Revealed

The transfer market is heating up: German club Bayern Munich is close to finalizing the signing of Ismael Saibari, who has attracted interest from PSG and other giants. Following a 2-1 victory over PSV in the Champions League in late January, a warm conversation between Munich coach Vincent Kompany and the Moroccan forward caught everyone's attention. According to Goal.com reports .

At the time, Saibari stated that the conversation was not about a transfer, but simply the coach congratulating him on his performance. Vincent Kompany also highly praised the forward's skills, specifically noting his strength, ability to create chances, and defensive contributions. It is worth noting that although Saibari was born in Spain, he grew up in Belgium and studied at the academy of Kompany's former club, RSC Anderlecht.

Six months later, it has become clear that this conversation laid the foundation for the transfer. According to several reputable sources, the 25-year-old footballer has reached an agreement with Bayern on personal terms. The recent conversation with Kompany is said to have been the decisive factor in the player's choice of the Munich club.

Currently, negotiations are ongoing only regarding the transfer fee. PSV is demanding a record amount for their star, expected to exceed the 50 million euros paid when Hirving Lozano moved to SSC Napoli. Meanwhile, Bayern is ready to sell players such as Bryan Zaragoza, Alexander Nübel, Sacha Boey, and Joao Palhinha to maintain financial balance.

Bayern MunichTransfersVincent KompanyIsmael SaibariFootball
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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