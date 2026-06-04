Kia Seltos 2027 Unveiled: 190 HP and 8-Speed Automatic Transmission

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Kia Seltos 2027 Unveiled: 190 HP and 8-Speed Automatic Transmission

Kia has announced the technical specifications and pricing for the updated 2027 Seltos crossover for the US market. The vehicle features a more modern design, increased dimensions, and an expanded equipment package. Externally, the new Seltos has moved closer to the style of the brand's flagship models, the Telluride and EV9. According to Ixbt.com reports .

The crossover is equipped with new LED optics, a redesigned radiator grille, and more modern body details. The base version comes with a multimedia system featuring a 12.3-inch screen, a digital instrument cluster, electronic assistants, and a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated engine producing 147 hp. This engine is paired with a CVT.

Higher trim levels include power-adjustable driver's seat, wireless charging for smartphones, heated seats, dual-zone climate control, and a power tailgate. The top-of-the-line X-Line SX version features a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine with 190 hp, an 8-speed automatic transmission, and an all-wheel drive (AWD) system.

In the US market, the price of the 2027 Kia Seltos starts at $24,990, with the top trim costing $32,790. Kia also plans to release a hybrid version later, although its price has not yet been disclosed. Notably, Kia sales in the US have surged, with the Telluride and Sportage Hybrid models being the most popular.

KiaSeltosCrossoverAutomobileTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
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