QR Code and Biometrics: Contactless Payment Service Launches in Max Messenger

A key agreement on the launch of a new payment service was signed within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). The National Payment Card System (NPCS) and Max messenger agreed to create a tool enabling contactless purchases. Ixbt.com reports .

The new service will be implemented as a mini-app within the messenger. This allows users to pay for goods and services without physical bank cards or cash. To complete a transaction, it is sufficient to generate a personal QR code in the app and show it at the checkout.

All operations are carried out through the Faster Payments System (FPS) and protected by the security protocols of both companies. Using the service additionally requires user authentication via biometrics.

According to Dmitry Dubinin, CEO of NPCS, in the future users will be able to link bank accounts, make payments "by face," and receive special benefits. According to Farit Khusnoyarov, head of Max, this partnership will make money transfers as easy as sending a message.

Previously, the Faster Payments System was tested on the Max platform in collaboration with VK and NPCS. Later, customers of several banks gained the ability to transfer money to each other via the national messenger.