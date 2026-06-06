Luka Modrić Expected to Return to Real Madrid in New Role

A sharp and unexpected turn is occurring in the career of Croatian magician and midfield maestro Luka Modrić, one of world football's legends. The experienced playmaker has decided to leave the Apennine Peninsula. The main reason was AC Milan's failure to secure a UEFA Champions League (UCL) spot based on the results of the completed season.

However, this news, which saddened the Rossoneri fans, is being met with great joy in Madrid. According to sensational reports published by journalists from the prestigious Italian outlet Tuttosport , Real Madrid management is planning to bring their legend back immediately.

Not on the pitch, but behind the scenes: What role will be offered to Modrić?

The Royal Club is inviting Luka Modrić to Madrid not as a player, but in a completely new capacity. Club president Florentino Pérez and his team have prepared two main options for the Croatian genius:

A place in the coaching staff: Luka Modrić could start working as an assistant specialist in the new head coach's staff, leveraging his immense football intelligence and experience.

Administrative management system: The second attractive option is to include Luka in the club's management structure and assign him one of the senior administrative (managerial) positions.

Historical ties and stats from the final season at Milan

Luka Modrić is no stranger to Real Madrid. He played at the Santiago Bernabéu for exactly 13 years, from 2012 to 2025, lifting the UCL and La Liga trophies several times and winning the Ballon d'Or.

His last season in Serie A was not bad either, but the team's results did not satisfy the veteran footballer:

Club played for Matches in the season Goals scored Assists Contract expiry AC Milan 34 2 4 June 2026

Context: News of Luka Modrić's return to Madrid has been a true holiday gift for Real fans. In his time, Zinedine Zidane also ended his playing career and evolved into a great coach through this very system. Modrić's ability to read the game will undoubtedly be a great lesson for the new generation of Madridistas. Although he won't be on the pitch, he is returning to his home, to the embrace of the familiar 'Royal Family'.

Stay with us on Zamin to follow the hottest insiders from the Real Madrid camp and exclusive news about the coaching careers of world football stars!