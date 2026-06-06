Arne Slot Rejects Offer from English Premier League

Former Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has turned down the opportunity to return to the English Premier League. According to reports, the specialist rejected an offer from Fulham. The London club is seeking a suitable replacement for Silva, who has joined Benfica in Portugal. This was reported by Goal.com news outlet.

Arne Slot was dismissed by Liverpool last week. Although he led the team to the title, a trophyless final season and a fifth-place finish prompted the board's decision. Andoni Iraola has already taken his place at Anfield.

According to Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan, Slot currently prefers managing a national team over club duties. Specifically, Slot is expected to be the primary candidate for the Netherlands national team if Ronald Koeman leaves his post after the World Cup.

Arne Slot recorded 66 wins in 113 matches during his tenure at Liverpool. Despite the club spending over £450 million in the last transfer window, the expected results were not achieved. It is also reported that AC Milan is interested in the coach.