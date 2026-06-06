Satellite Shield Against Ebola: Starlink Assists Africa

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Satellite Shield Against Ebola: Starlink Assists Africa

Starlink has provided 150 satellite internet kits free of charge to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) as part of an urgent humanitarian mission. This aid is aimed at combating the Ebola epidemic (Bundibugyo strain) raging in the Ituri Province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Ground communication facilities are virtually non-existent in these remote and hard-to-reach areas. According to Ixbt.com reports .

Thanks to thousands of low Earth orbit satellites, Starlink ensures the transmission of epidemiological surveillance and communication monitoring data in real time. This improves communication between medical facilities and rapid response centers, as well as strengthens the coordination of logistics and supply chains. Additionally, the system facilitates information exchange and training processes among personnel working in hazardous areas.

Previously, establishing high-speed, low-latency connectivity required heavy equipment and complex projects taking years to implement. With Starlink, all necessary devices fit into a small box that can even be carried in a backpack. Free from the limitations of traditional ground infrastructure, this system can be deployed within minutes without specialist assistance.

Africa CDC representatives expressed gratitude to Starlink for this timely assistance and its contribution to combating health emergencies on the continent. Starlink is currently the world's most popular satellite internet system, serving over 12 million subscribers in 160 countries.

The company continues to develop: the launch of next-generation V3 satellites via the Starship rocket is planned for 2026. This upgrade is expected to multiply service capabilities. Previously, it was reported that Starlink provided high-speed internet to 14 schools in remote areas of Bolivia.

StarlinkElon MuskAfrica CDCEbolaTechnology
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