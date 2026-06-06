Google to Pay Nearly $1 Billion Monthly for Elon Musk's Supercomputer

Google has signed a major agreement with SpaceX to lease computing resources for the development of artificial intelligence systems. According to the disclosed documents, from October 2026 to June 2029, Google will pay $920 million per month to use approximately 110,000 NVIDIA graphics processors, central processors, and memory infrastructure. The total value of the contract is expected to exceed $30 billion over the entire period. As reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

In terms of scale, this agreement is close to the previous deal between SpaceX and Anthropic. In late May, Anthropic agreed to pay $1.25 billion per month to utilize all computing capacities of the Colossus 1 data center near Memphis. Originally built for xAI needs, this facility is now part of the SpaceX structure.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced that the company, preparing for an IPO, agreed to lease clusters of the Colossus data center to Anthropic for AI training for only six months. However, he did not rule out the possibility that the agreement could be extended for several years.

Google representatives explained that this contract is related to the unexpectedly high demand for the Gemini Enterprise platform and the company's other AI services. Despite having its own vast computing resources, the corporation felt the need for additional capacity to serve customers. The contract also includes a provision allowing termination with 90 days' notice after December 31, 2026.